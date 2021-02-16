Kim Kardashian & Kourtney, two of a kind share two-piece thunder

By WCE 5
Mumbai: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian had a double dose of thunder for fans on Twitter, posting a couple of snapshots with sister Kourtney that capture the siblings in bikinis.

While Kim wears a burnt orange bikini, Kourtney flaunts svelte figure in a glossy black latex two-piece.

“It’s a thin line between love and hate,” Kim wrote as caption.

 

The picture seems to be shared from her holiday with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie in Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie’s daughter Stormi turned a year older recently.

(IANS)

