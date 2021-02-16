Mumbai: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian had a double dose of thunder for fans on Twitter, posting a couple of snapshots with sister Kourtney that capture the siblings in bikinis.

While Kim wears a burnt orange bikini, Kourtney flaunts svelte figure in a glossy black latex two-piece.

“It’s a thin line between love and hate,” Kim wrote as caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)



The picture seems to be shared from her holiday with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie in Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie’s daughter Stormi turned a year older recently.

(IANS)