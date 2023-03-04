Kiara, Kriti, Ap Dhillon to perform at opening ceremony of Women’s Premier League

The Women’s Premier League is all set to begin on March 4, with the first match between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. As cricket and Bollywood go hand in hand, the organisers have made sure to add a filmy touch to it. The opening ceremony will be graced by Bollywood actresses Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, along with the Indian-Canadian singer AP Dhillon. And fans can’t wait to see them set the stage.

Kriti took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “We’ll see you there! #WP is extremely proud of you.” Kiara, who is set to perform, shared a link for ticket booking and penned a note, “Excited to cheer on our women in blue! Super stoked to perform at the opening ceremony #WPL,” she captioned.

A video of AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani, and Kriti Sanon has been going viral on social media. It is from their rehearsals for their performance at the opening ceremony of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League 2023.

The women’s Premier League 2023 opening ceremony will take place at DY Patil Stadium on March 4, prior to the first match of the inaugural season between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans. On BookMyShow, tickets for the event are currently available. On Saturday, the ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m., with admittance starting at 4 p.m.