Kiara and Siddharth arrive in Jaisalmer for their wedding

Jaipur: The countdown to Kiara Advani-Siddharth Malhotra wedding has started, now that mehandi artist Veena Nagda has arrived in Jaisalmer from Mumbai to apply henna on the bride.

Earlier on Saturday, Siddharth arrived in Jaisalmer with his bride-to-be Kiara Advani in a chartered plane. They were accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The functions related to their wedding will start from Sunday.

Members of the families of the couple kept arriving throughout the day. The remaining guests and relatives will come on Sunday. Wedding arrangements have been made at The Suryagarh, a palace hotel in Jaisalmer.