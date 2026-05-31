Kiara Advani opens up about challenging experience while shooting for Toxic

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Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani has shared insights into her experience working on the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The actress revealed that the filmmaker adopted a unique approach during the shoot to help actors remain immersed in their characters.

According to the sources Kiara, she was encouraged to maintain complete focus on her role while on set, avoiding regular interactions and distractions. The approach was aimed at helping her stay connected to the emotional requirements of the character throughout filming.

The actress also described Toxic as one of the most demanding projects of her career due to the film being shot simultaneously in English and Kannada. She had to perform the same scenes in both languages, requiring extensive preparation and memorization of dialogues.

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Kiara said working in Kannada was particularly challenging as it was not her native language. She often spent significant time preparing for scenes and learning dialogues before each shoot.

Speaking about her experience across different film industries, the actress noted that despite some cultural differences, the working environment in Kannada, Telugu and Hindi cinema shares many similarities.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic features Yash in the lead role alongside Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani. The film’s release has been postponed, and the makers are yet to announce a new release date.