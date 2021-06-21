Kiara Advani celebrates two years of ‘Kabir Singh’, calls June a special month

By IANS
kabir singh
Pic Credit:IANS

Mumbai: The Shahid Kapoor-starrer musical blockbuster “Kabir Singh” was released on this day in 2019 and the film’s female lead Kiara Advani took to social media on Monday to share an Instagram Story marking the occasion.

“June will always be the most special month for me! To the film that changed our lives forever. Major Missing #2YearsofKabirSingh,” she wrote.

Related News

Disney Plus Loki: Owen Wilson open up about his character…

SSR’s 1st death anniversary: Remembrance posts and…

Incidentally, Kiara’s debut film “Fugly” was also a June released. The film released on June 13 in 2014. Importantly, “Lust Stories”, the OTT-released anthology that won her much acclaim had dropped on June 15 in 2018.

Kiara’s upcoming roster includes “Shershaah”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” and “Mr Lele”.

(IANS)

You might also like
Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty suggests asana for Covid recovery on International Yoga Day

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan shares last page of Milkha Singh’s book, calls it…

State

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar thanks this Odia for his help; Watch

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes parents the most beautiful moments with ‘lil naughty…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.