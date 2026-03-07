Khushi Kapoor wishes happy birthday to sister, Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actress Khushi Kapoor wishes elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor, Happy birthday on Instagram and also writes a heartfelt message for her in the caption.

In the post uploaded by Khushi, first picture shows her and Janhvi’s childhood memories in which they can be seen posing while standing and facing opposite to each other with a big smile on their face. The second picture shows Jahnvi and Khushi in one frame holding their pet dogs in a very chill and aesthetic room. After which another photo captures a candid with her and Janhvi sitting and doing nothing. Fourth picture is not a childhood picture and it captures both the sisters holding each other and sharing a great bond together. One picture’s frame is shared by Sridevi, the mother of the two loving sisters. The last picture in the post shows Janhvi’s childhood photo in which she is seen posing in which she looks very adorable and very cute.

The post is captioned as, “Happy birthday to my sister, my best friend, my advisor, my teacher and my partner in crime. Thank you for being the best human ever and helping in raising me in becoming the person that I am today. I’m nothing without you and I hope I’m stuck with you in every lifetime❤️ I love you❤️.”

Advertisement

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushikapoor)