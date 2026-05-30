Khushbu Sundar meets PM Modi, gives invitation for daughter’s wedding

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New Delhi: Indian politician and actress Khushbu Sundar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to her daughter Avantika’s wedding.

Khushbu Sundar is a member of Bharatiya Janata Party, actress, film producer and television personality. She has worked in Tamil and Telugu language mostly and is also featured in Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films.

Khushbu Sundar took to her Instagram account and shows the captured pictures with the PM. In the pictures Khushbu is seen with Sundar C, Avantika and her future son-in-law, Shravan Sreenivasan.

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The post is captioned as “We had the honor of meeting the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji in Delhi today. My husband, Mr. Sundar C, and I extended an invitation for our daughter’s upcoming wedding to Mr. Shravan Sreenivasan.

The Prime Minister graciously blessed the couple, and we are truly grateful for his time amidst his busy schedule. We feel extremely indebted and humbled. Thank you Pradhan Mantri ji.”

The most recent film that features Khushbu is Tamil comedy-horror film Aranmanai 4 which was released in the year 2024. She made a special appearance in the film.