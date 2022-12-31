‘KGF’ helmer Prashanth Neel to rope in Aamir Khan for his movie with Junior NTR

Bengaluru: Prashanth Neel, director of “KGF” Chapter 1 and 2, plans to rope in Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for his movie with Junior NTR, sources close to him stated.

Prashanth Neel and Junior NTR have already announced their project. The team is considering Aamir for the role opposite to Junior NTR. The project is likely to be rolled out in the next year.

Presently, Prashanth Neel is busy with “Salaar”, starring Prabhas of “BaahubalI” fame. Sources say that he is now engaged in the post-production work of the movie.

After the completion of the project, Prashanth Neel and Junior NTR are announcing their joint venture. Sources close to Neel confirmed the news and stated that the movie is going to be a major pan-India release.