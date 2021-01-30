KGF Chapter 2 To Release On July 16, Yash Goes Badass In The New Poster

The much-awaited action-packed Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 2 is going to be released worldwide on July 16. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam as well. The release date of the Kannada action-drama was announced by the makers on Friday.

Director Prashanth Neel announced the news on Twitter by posting a tweet with a new poster of the movie featuring lead actor Yash holding a machine gun.

Here is the post:

Yash looks dashing in the retro-styled attire and the gun makes him look Badass. Fans love the new look of Yash.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the second part of the KGF franchise.

The movie completed its shooting after the completion of the climax shoot. The next few months will be spent on the post-production as the film will be heavy on VFX.

Sanjay Dutt will debut as an antagonist in the South film industry with this movie. Sanjay Dutt will play a character called Adheera. The film also features Bollywood star, Raveena Tandon.

The trailer of the KGF: Chapter 2 was released recently and it was extremely well received with over 163 million views as the report was made.

The trailer showcased the promise between a boy and his mother and how a strong person writes the history with his own strength.

The trailer showcases Yash, who rises from the slum to the ruler of a goldmine.

Here is the trailer: (Video Credit: Hombale Films)