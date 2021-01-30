KGF Chapter 2 To Release On July 16, Yash Goes Badass In The New Poster
The much-awaited action-packed Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 2 is going to be released worldwide on July 16. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam as well. The release date of the Kannada action-drama was announced by the makers on Friday.
Director Prashanth Neel announced the news on Twitter by posting a tweet with a new poster of the movie featuring lead actor Yash holding a machine gun.
Here is the post:
#KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021.#KGFChapter2onJuly16@TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @prakashraaj @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84 @excelmovies @AAFilmsIndia @VaaraahiCC @PrithvirajProd pic.twitter.com/fFIEojSpmQ
— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 29, 2021
Yash looks dashing in the retro-styled attire and the gun makes him look Badass. Fans love the new look of Yash.
KGF: Chapter 2 is the second part of the KGF franchise.
The movie completed its shooting after the completion of the climax shoot. The next few months will be spent on the post-production as the film will be heavy on VFX.
Sanjay Dutt will debut as an antagonist in the South film industry with this movie. Sanjay Dutt will play a character called Adheera. The film also features Bollywood star, Raveena Tandon.
The trailer of the KGF: Chapter 2 was released recently and it was extremely well received with over 163 million views as the report was made.
The trailer showcased the promise between a boy and his mother and how a strong person writes the history with his own strength.
The trailer showcases Yash, who rises from the slum to the ruler of a goldmine.
Here is the trailer: (Video Credit: Hombale Films)