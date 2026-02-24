Keerthy Suresh shares stunning pictures with Rekha, Rani Mukerji and Huma Qureshi, have a look

Advertisement

Mumbai: Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram post and shared glimpse of her wonderful evening spent with three Bollywood actresses Rekha, Rani, Huma Qureshi yesterday evening.

The post was captioned as “An evening to remember ❤️”

In the uploaded pictures, Keerthy Suresh is seen in a beautiful black outfit paired with a cute crop top. Coming to the most Iconic Bollywood actress, Rekha, she is wearing a Kurta set with a shiny golden dupatta. While Rani has kept her outfit a bit simple and casual with maroon top and bottom with combination of pink and maroon colours. Lastly, Huma Qureshi is seen wearing something similar to that of Keerthy and can be said that these two actresses decided to do twinning for the day.

The post received 407.7k likes and 930 comments with fans going crazy and spamming hearts in the comment section of the post. One user writes, “Hey three biggest actress in one frame ❤️🙌🙌” another says, “3 legend in one frame 😍🙌❤️” and the third user says, “Keerthy Feel like Rekha Rani Daughter😍”

Coming to the upcoming movies of the four stars, Keerthy will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming ‘Rowdy Janardhana’ film which is a Telugu action-drama. Iconic Actress Rekha has no official upcoming film till now. The Mukerji’s film, ‘Mardaani 3’ which is an action-thriller, was released for the public on January 30 and is still being screened and is expected to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’. With Huma to feature in ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’, Kannada-English action thriller, in which she plays a role of Elizabeth.

Have a look:

