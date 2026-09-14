“Keep Moving Forward, Bappa Is With You”: Rajpal Yadav Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Family

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Mumbai: Actor Rajpal Yadav celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on Monday. He expressed his deep devotion to Lord Ganesha, describing Bappa as the symbol of nature.

Rajpal Yadav told ANI that faith in Lord Ganesha gives people strength to overcome life’s struggles and move forward.

“Lord Ganesha is the first Bappa. In our Sanatana culture, any worship, whether in the whole country or anywhere in the world, starts with Bappa. Especially in our homeland, Mumbai, here, Bappa is found in every house, in every person, in every body. We get to learn a lot from Bappa. In any kind of struggle, you keep moving forward, Bappa is with you. The whole universe is with you.”

Actor Tusshar Kapoor celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family in Mumbai on Monday. Expressing his joy at marking the festive occasion with his loved ones, the actor also extended warm wishes to his fans.

Talking to ANI, Tusshar Kapoor described Ganesh Chaturthi as one of the most “auspicious occasions” of his life.

“Like every year, Bappa has come; that’s the special thing. I’m just happy that all my family members are here. The atmosphere in the city has changed…With the arrival of Ganpati Bappa, it started raining. That is the most auspicious thing. I hope it’s happening wherever it should be. It’s been 52 years. We started this (Ganesh Chaturthi celebration) in 1974,” he said.

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” For the country, for the home, for me, for my family. I prayed for all. Just like India is shining, our hearts should also shine. There will be obstacles but Lord Ganesha should clear the way. That’s enough. It’s our job to work hard. Lord Ganesha….well, there will be two films.”

Actor Nana Patekar celebrated the auspicious festival with his wife and son at his residence. The actor marked the occasion with his family in a traditional manner, as they offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Pictures and videos from the celebration showed Nana Patekar participating in the festivities with his family, reflecting the spirit of devotion and togetherness associated with the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples.

The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with prayers and community festivities.

(ANI)