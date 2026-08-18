Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander likely to marry in Greece, Know When

Advertisement

New Delhi: Kavya Maran & Anirudh Ravichander wedding rumours has once again grabbed attention on the circles of sports and entertainment with venue likely to be a special place, Greece.

This rumour has been surfaced regarding the couple’s planning for a destination wedding this year, no confirmation from any of them have been issued in a statement yet.

Kavya Maran & Anirudh Ravichander has not even made their relationship status regarding engagement or wedding public yet.

Advertisement

The wedding date that has been rumoured is November 10 which is two days after the Hindu festival, Diwali.

One of the reasons for these two’s wedding rumours to come in as a discussion for people after Anirudh’s uncle Y Gee Mahendra spoke about his nephew’s marriage plans.

Previous year in the month of June another such rumour had begun on social media after a viral Reddit posting had said that Anirudh and Kavya were dating, and even went so far as to say that Rajinikanth had blessed the two for marriage. Anirudh’s immediate rebuttal dispelled these rumors as unfounded.