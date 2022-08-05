Katy Perry issues public apology to Kim Kardashian

By IANS
katy perry

Los Angeles: Popstar Katy Perry has apologized to reality TV personality Kim Kardashian over a social media post.

The 37-year-old pop singer, who is engaged to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom and has two-year-old Daisy with him, was playing a game of MASH on TikTok.

In the video, she was randomly assigned a type of house, a type of car, amount of children she would have and her lover. As for the lover, she was determined to be Pete Davidson, 28, who has been dating the 41-year-old reality TV megastar since October 2021, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the caption of the post, Perry wrote: “No offence @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando? (shrug emoji).”

‘The Kardashians’ star seemingly has yet to see Katy’s post. The ex-wife of Kanye West, with whom she shares children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm, did not appear to respond to the post publicly.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Perry is keen to have more children with Orlando Bloom because she is “obsessed” with being a mother.

