Katrina-Vicky shares unseen wedding photos as they wish both their moms on Mother’s Day

Bollywood power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first mother’s day after their marriage. They took to their respective Instagram accounts to post a few pictures with both their mothers and penned heartwarming notes for them.

Vicky shared a few unseen pictures from his wedding festivities. While in first picture he can be seen dancing with his mother, in another, the Uri actor can be seen taking blessings from Katrina’s mother along with her.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Katrina, on the other hand, shared two adorable pictures with both her moms. In the first picture, the ‘Bang Bang’ actress can be seen standing in, what looks like a well-groomed lawn, along with her mother Suzanne Turquotte. Meanwhile, in the second pic, Kat can be seen sitting on a couch with Vicky and his mother.

Katrina captioned the image, “Happy Mother’s Day.”