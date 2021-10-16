Katrina, Sidharth, Kiara attends Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’ screening

Bollywood actress and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif along with rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted yesterday at the screening of Sardar Udham. The team of the movie organized a special screening for the film fraternity in Mumbai.

Vicky can be seen greeting the guests as they made their way inside to watch his latest movie. Based on real-life events, the film has been receiving a lot of praise as netizens call it the lead actor’s “best performance till date.”

Katrina looked pretty as she wore a sweatshirt paired with skirt and high heels. Sidharth look dashing in a black t-shirt topped with a blue jacket over it and teamed it up with black cargo pants. Kiara, on the other hand, looked sweet in a pastel blue salwar suit.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Rajkumar Hirani, Anand Tiwari with Angira Dhar, Mukesh Chhabra, and more also attended the screening.

As per the report, insights from the party reports that Vicky was super proud to show his work in Sardar Udham to his friends. Katrina kept praising and constantly cheering the star.