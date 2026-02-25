Katherine Short, daughter of Martin Short dies at 42 due to suicide

Advertisement

Los Angeles: Katherine Hartley Short, daughter of Martin Short died at the age of 42 due to self-inflicted gunshot wound in Los Angeles on Monday.

Her demise came to light when a representative for Martin Short informed everyone about the heartbreaking incident that took place along with confirmed that Katherine Hartley Short has passed away in a formal statement.

The police after investigation confirmed that Katherine’s died due to suicide as she shot herself at her own residence in the Hollywood Hills.

Actors Martin and Nancy Dolman adopted Katherine. She was one of the three adopted children. Both were male and younger than her, Oliver Patrick (39), and Henry Hayter (36).

She was working as a social worker and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006 and received her master’s in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.