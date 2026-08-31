Kashmira Irani announces pregnancy at 40

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Mumbai: Actress Kashmira Irani popularly known for Amber Dhara is expecting her first child at the age of 40 with her husband Akshat Saxena.

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared this good news with the help of a fun and creative post. The post she shared captured two coconuts each wearing “mom” and “dad” caps.

Actress Kashmira Irani captioned the post as “Current Status #ComingSoon.”

Following the announcement, the couple received warm wishes from friends and celebrities, including Gauahar Khan, Riddhima Pandit, Drashti Dhami and Sulagna Panigrahi.

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Fans also congratulated the actress as she begins this new chapter of her life.

Actress Kashmira Irani and Akshat Saxena got married in the year 2024 in the month of February.

Kashmira has worked in television, films and theatre and is also known for roles in PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Rangoon, Bharat, Modern Love Mumbai, Detective Sherdil and Imtiaz Ali’s recent film, Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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