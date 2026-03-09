Karur Stampede Case: CBI summons TVK Chief Vijay again for questioning

Advertisement

Chennai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned actor and Vijay, the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for another round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case.

Vijay was earlier questioned by the agency at its headquarters on January 12 and January 19. During the ongoing investigation, as per the reports officials said additional material has been gathered that requires further clarification from him. Following this development, a fresh notice has been issued asking him to appear before the agency.

The CBI took over the probe from a Special Investigation Team after directions from the Supreme Court of India. The investigation relates to the stampede that occurred on September 27, 2025, during Vijay’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident resulted in the deaths of 41 people and injuries to more than 60 others.

In October last year, the Supreme Court directed the CBI Director to assign a senior officer to lead the investigation. The court also set up a supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the progress of the probe.

The court had observed that the stampede had deeply affected citizens across the country and that the matter carried serious implications for public safety and the rights of the victims’ families. It emphasized the need for a fair, independent and unbiased investigation to restore public confidence in the criminal justice system.