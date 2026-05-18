Karuppu crosses Rs 120 crore worldwide in just three days

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Chennai: The Tamil action thriller Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has emerged as a massive box office success, crossing the Rs 120 crore mark globally within three days of its release.

Directed by RJ Balaji, the film has received strong reviews from both critics and audiences since hitting theatres on May 15. The action drama is now being seen as one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2026.

According to the reports, Karuppu earned Rs 68 crore net in India by Sunday. On Day 3 alone, the film collected Rs 28.35 crore. The movie’s India gross currently stands at Rs 78.75 crore, while overseas collections have reportedly touched Rs 42 crore. With this, the film’s total worldwide gross has reached Rs 120.75 crore.

Why Was Karuppu’s Release Delayed?

Karuppu was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14. While the film released in some overseas markets on time, its India release was delayed by a day due to financial issues.

Several moviegoers who had booked tickets for the first-day-first-show on May 14 were left disappointed after screenings were cancelled at the last moment.

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As per reports, the delay was linked to pending financial settlements involving distributors, exhibitors and financiers connected to the production house’s earlier films. Reports claimed that more than Rs 50 crore in dues had created hurdles for the film’s release. The issue was eventually resolved, allowing the film to release in Indian theatres on May 15.

About The Film

The story of Karuppu revolves around Karuppan, played by Suriya, and Baby Kannan, portrayed by RJ Balaji. The film presents a modern interpretation of the age-old battle between good and evil, suggesting that the real conflict exists within human minds and society today.

Apart from Suriya and Trisha, the movie also stars Yogi Babu, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika and RJ Balaji in key roles.

Suriya’s character reportedly carries dual shades inspired by justice and the folk deity Karuppasamy, making the role one of the highlights of the film. The movie also marks the much-awaited reunion of Suriya and Trisha on screen after several years.