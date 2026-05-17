Karuppu Box Office Day 2: Suriya starrer earns Rs 66 Crore worldwide

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Chennai: Karuppu starring Suriya is continuing its impressive box office run, recording a major jump in collections on Day 2 after receiving strong word-of-mouth from audiences.

Directed by RJ Balaji, the action drama witnessed a solid rise in occupancy across several regions on Saturday.

According to the reports, Karuppu collected Rs 23.40 crore on Day 2, marking a 51 percent increase from its opening day earnings of Rs 15.50 crore. The film was screened in 6,288 shows on its second day.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has climbed to Rs 38.90 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 45.04 crore.

The overseas market also contributed strongly, with the film earning an additional Rs 10 crore on Saturday. Its international total has now reached Rs 21 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 66.04 crore within just two days of release.

Audience turnout improved significantly during evening and night shows. The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 19.75 crore on Day 2 with average occupancy touching nearly 64 percent. Night shows in Tamil Nadu reportedly crossed 80 percent occupancy.

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The Telugu version added Rs 3.65 crore on Saturday, while collections from other regions also boosted the film’s overall performance.

Among states, Tamil Nadu led the Day 2 business with Rs 16.25 crore gross. Karnataka followed with Rs 3.60 crore, while Kerala contributed Rs 2.15 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 50 lakh, while the Rest of India contributed Rs 61 lakh.

The film was originally scheduled for release on Thursday. However, reports claimed that unresolved financial settlements between the producers and financiers delayed the screenings.

Several theatres across Tamil Nadu cancelled the 9 am, noon, and matinee shows on release day, while some evening shows were also called off.

The issue surfaced despite reports that M. K. Stalin had granted special permission for 9 am screenings of the film.

In the days leading up to the release, many fans had expressed concerns online after they were unable to book morning shows on ticketing platforms despite the announcement regarding special screenings.

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