BhoolBhulaiyaa2
Photo: Instagram

Kartik, Kiara strike romantic pose surrounded by ‘Chudail’

By IANS
0 9

Jaipur: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who are currently shooting here for their upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, shared a photograph from the film’s set.

In the image, Kartik and Kiara can be seen looking at each other, while they are surrounded by several crew women with their hair covering their faces.

Related News

Mahesh Babu celebrates 50 Days of ‘Sarileru…

Isha Koppikar turns cop for new web show

Daniel Craig not ‘allowed’ to drive iconic James…

Vidyut Jammwal gets a new ‘beast’

He captioned the image: “Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, Ki Chudail bhi na dikhein… #BhoolBhulaiyaa2… (Don’t be so blinded in love that you don’t see the witch).”

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” is directed by Anees Bazmee.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film “Manichitrathazhu”.

You might also like
Entertainment

Mahesh Babu celebrates 50 Days of ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ at box office

Entertainment

Isha Koppikar turns cop for new web show

Entertainment

Daniel Craig not ‘allowed’ to drive iconic James Bond car

Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal gets a new ‘beast’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.