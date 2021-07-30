Kartik Aryan starrer ‘Dhamaka’ to release during Dusshera

After months of being acquired by streaming the giant Netflix made headlines, the Ram Madhvani directorial has finally sighed a breathe of relief when the OTT platform announced its list of forthcoming releases. Although Netflix has yet not set a date for the release of Dhamaka, sources have been informed that the film will release on the OTT platform by the end of October 2021.

Due to Covid resulting into a huge loss as films are closed for releasing in theatres, filmmakers are opting for the OTT platforms. Therefore, there is a delay in slotting the list of movies to release and set a release date. However, following the fashion of releasing movies during festivals in India, this Netflix bannered movie is likely to release during the festive season of Navaratri and Dusshera.

An official announcement of the release date is still awaited though.