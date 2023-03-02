Kartik Aaryan to return as ‘Rooh Baba,” Bhool Bhulaiya 3 release date out

Everyone’s favorite horror-comedy series ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ is all set to return to the theatres with its third installment. Actor Kartik Aryan took to his social media to announce the release date.

The video shared by the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor showcases the haunted haveli (castle) where Kartik as Rooh baba can be seen seated on a rocking chair. “What did you think? The story has ended? Doors close only to reopen again,” he says in Hindi while the iconic track Ami Je Tomar in Arijit Singh’s voice plays in the background.

Kartik shared the eerie teaser with the caption, “Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024”

Watch Video Here:

Kartik confirmed that the film has locked the Diwali 2024 release date.

Produced by T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee. Meanwhile, it is yet to be known who is playing what role against Kartik in the film.