Kartik Aaryan takes the jab, is ‘now loading: antibodies’

By IANS
kartik aaryan
Pic Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan took the Covid vaccine on Tuesday at Hinduja Hospital, Khar, and shared the health update on Tuesday evening with fans.

The actor posted a photo of himself with a frame that says: “#gotvaccinated. Join the fight back.”

“Now loading: Antibodies…” Kartik captioned his photo on Instagram.

Related News

Kartik Aaryan Buys Swanky Lamborghini Urus Worth 4.5cr After…

Kartik Aaryan Welcomes Back Tabu On “Bhool Bhulaiyaa…

Kartik, who recently made headlines with his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced “Dostana 2”, had tested Covid-19 positive around the third week of March this year. The actor shared his health update with a social media post, asking fans to pray for his recovery.

He posted the news of his recovery on social media in the first week of April saying he was done with his isolation of 14 days and would now resume work.

Kartik will soon be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, and the digital film titled “Dhamaka”.

(IANS)

You might also like
Entertainment

Popular Malayalam lyricist Poovachal Khader passes away at 72

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Begins Shooting for Raksha Bandhan, Dedicates Film To Sister Alka

Entertainment

Kiara Advani celebrates two years of ‘Kabir Singh’, calls June a special…

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty suggests asana for Covid recovery on International Yoga Day

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.