Kartik Aaryan sweetly comforts crying fan, wins hearts online

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood in recent times. With his charming look and extraordinary performances, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor has gained a good amount of fan following. But that is not all, he has often shown his kindness towards his fans, and his sweet gestures have touched hearts time and again.

In a video that is going viral recently, Kartik has once again proved his love and care for his fans. In the clip, the star can be seen signing an autograph for a female fan, who broke into tears after seeing him. The actor hugs the fan and comforts her.

The fan took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share the video along with a caption that read, “Still I can’t believe that I met you & you hugged me so gently and had a sweet time with you @kartikaaryan. It was a dream came true moment for me that I will be remembering for my whole life.”

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Shehzaada.’ He took to his social media on Sunday to share BTS photo from the sets and informed his fans that he has wrapped the climax sequence of the flick. While sharing the post he wrote, “Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it #10thFeb2023 Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai.”

Kriti Sanon is starring opposite Kartik in Shehzada. Apart from that, Captain India, Freddy, and SatyaPrem Ki Katha are also lined for the actor.