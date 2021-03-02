Kartik Aaryan-Starrer ‘Dhamaka’ Official Teaser Released: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau
Image Credit: [email protected]

Mumbai: Kartik Aryan Starrer ‘ Dhamak’ official teaser has been released on Tuesday. It is all set to release on Netfilx .

Director Ram Madhvani’s  ‘Dhamaka’ is a  story about a frustrated ex-news anchor is given another chance to go live on prime time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.

The teaser shows Kartik Aaryan in a intense never seen before Avatar in ‘Dhamaka’ .

Kartik took his Twitter and Instagram handle share the Teaser release  writing a bit about the film  Main hoon Arjun Pathak ,Jo bhi Kahunga Sach Kahunga ! ‘Dhamaka’  Coming soon, only on Netflix .

 

 

