Mumbai: Kartik Aryan Starrer ‘ Dhamak’ official teaser has been released on Tuesday. It is all set to release on Netfilx .

Director Ram Madhvani’s ‘Dhamaka’ is a story about a frustrated ex-news anchor is given another chance to go live on prime time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.

The teaser shows Kartik Aaryan in a intense never seen before Avatar in ‘Dhamaka’ .

Kartik took his Twitter and Instagram handle share the Teaser release writing a bit about the film Main hoon Arjun Pathak ,Jo bhi Kahunga Sach Kahunga ! ‘Dhamaka’ Coming soon, only on Netflix .