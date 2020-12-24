Kartik Aaryan Shares Glimpse From ‘Dhamaka’ Set

By IANS

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday posted an Instagram video sharing a glimpse from the set of his upcoming film Dhamaka.

In the video, Kartik is dressed in a grey sweatshirt, sunglasses and a black facemask. He gives a tour of the set. The sound of a helicopter’s blades can be heard in the background.

“On set #Dhamaka The helicopters are camera shy,” Kartik wrote as caption.

 

Dhamaka is directed by Ram Madhvani and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Madhvani along with co-producer Amita Madhvani. The film is set against the backdrop of a news channel.

Kartik, known for his comic and romantic roles, gives the thriller genre a shot with this film. He plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

