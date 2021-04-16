Mumbai: The nation’s current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has been fired from Karan Johar’s much-talked-about ‘Dostana 2’ and also from Dharma Productions due to his unprofessional behaviour.

The film is the sequel to the 2008 hit, starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, which is being helmed by Collin D’Cunha and features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady.

Sources close to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions have confirmed that after having shot for 20 days, Kartik Aaryan didn’t give further dates to the film. However, Kartik was unhappy with the script and had creative differences with the director.

This is the first time a big production house has taken such a decision to replace its leading actor mid-shoot. Dharma productions and his team has decided not to work with the actor in the future.

In 2019, Karan Johar announced that Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor will come together for Dostana 2. The duo even shot for a week in Punjab for the film.

However, it is unclear as to who has replaced Kartik Aaryan in the film.