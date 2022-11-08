Kartik Aaryan and Pashmina Roshan dating? Here’s what we know

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan have been tied into the dating rumours. The speculations came after sources claimed about their hush-hush long meetings that often take place at each other’s place these days.

Reportedly, Kartik and Pashmina are more than ‘just good friends,’ at this point. Sources close to the Freddy actor claim that when the actor is not working, he opts to rest at his residence with Pashmina. They are trying to keep a low profile on their relationship and send their cars back to their respective houses to avoid the paparazzi’s attention.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kartik drove Pashmina in his new McLaren in Juhu on Diwali day.

Earlier, Kartik has been romantically linked with his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan and Liger actress Ananya Panday. However, non of the actors accepted the rumours.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming movie ‘Freddy.’ The flick will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, 2022. Ahead of the film release, the makers dropped the teaser on Monday. Kartik plays a dark character in the teaser, an ‘introverted’ dentist who turns a serial killer in the night.

On the other hand, Rajesh Roshan’s daughter Pashmina Roshan will make her acting debut with the Ishq Vishk sequel, Ishq Vishk Rebound.