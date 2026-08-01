Karthi, SJ Suryah-starrer ‘Sardar 2’ teaser out

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Chennai: The teaser of Karthi and SJ Suryah starrer ‘Sardar 2’ is finally out, offering a glimpse into an action-packed tale between the two.

The one-minute and fifty-three-second teaser introduces a new challenge for Karthi, who plays a double role in the film. The new enemy who is set to create obstacles is none other than SJ Suryah, who calls himself a “show stealer.”

Apart from the lead roles, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan and others.

The movie is written and directed by PS Mithran. Karthi shared the teaser on his X handle.

‘Sardar 2’ is the sequel to Sardar, a spy action thriller that featured Karthi in dual roles as a father and son. In the first film, Rajisha, Raashii Khanna, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Avinash, Yugi Sethu and Balaji Sakthivel were there.

The sequel is produced by S. Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena. It is slated to release in theatres worldwide on September 10, 2026.

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Sardar

was an Indian Tamil-language spy action-thriller film directed by P. S. Mithran and was produced by S. Lakshman Kumar under Prince Pictures.

The film starred Karthi in a dual role alongside Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Avinash, Yugi Sethu and Balaji Sakthivel in pivotal roles.

The film was a hit at the box office.

(Source: ANI)