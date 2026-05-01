Kartavya to stream from May 15, Saif Ali Khan starrer

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Mumbai: A new Bollywood film Kartavya starring Saif Ali Khan is set to release on Netflix from May 15.

The film is directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. It features a strong supporting cast including Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, along with Saurabh Dwivedi who makes his acting debut.

The story revolves around a police officer navigating intense challenges in a morally complex environment while dealing with threats and personal responsibilities. The narrative explores themes of duty, power, guilt and the consequences of silence, highlighting the blurred lines between right and wrong.

Set against a heartland backdrop, the film focuses on the emotional and ethical struggles faced by individuals when confronted with difficult choices. With a layered storyline and grounded setting, the movie aims to present a realistic portrayal of justice and personal conflict.

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Kartavya marks another collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, continuing their focus on content-driven and socially relevant cinema.

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