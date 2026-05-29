‘Kartavya’ actor Yudhvir Ahlawat tops IMDb rankings, beats Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay

Advertisement

Mumbai: The breakout star of Netflix Kartavya, he is now the most searched Indian celeb on IMDb this week, to everyone’s surprise, as he was mistaken for a teen child artist.

Yudhvir Ahlawat has been voted as the most popular Indian celeb this week, beating some of the greatest names like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vijay, and Jr NTR.

However, Ahlawat’s latest Netflix release, Kartavya, has led to a surge in the actor’s popularity and was the talk of the town.

In the Netflix movie Kartavya, Yudhvir Ahlawat is seen essaying the character of Harpal, who is a sensitive and emotional teenage boy who deals with the dark theme of the movie and an emotionally turbulent story.

His honest performance made a lot of viewers assume that he is actually a child actor, and his searches skyrocketed across social media platforms.

Advertisement

Shockingly, for many fans, Yudhvir Ahlawat is not a teen child artist, as his character portrayed in the Netflix movie has given him recognition this week. Reports are surfacing that the actor is 33 years old, and his childish looks made people believe he was just a boy.

It has been reported that IMDb releases its weekly list of most searched and viewed actors based on its page views and the interests of the users on the website.

This week, following the release of Kartavya, Yudhvir Ahlawat has beaten all the top Indian celebrities and has managed to clinch the number 1 spot.

Before making his breakthrough with Netflix, the 33-year-old actor had played a pivotal role in a 2019 movie titled Saand Ki Aankh. He has also been a part of Love Hostel and has previously been a part of a popular series named Co-Ed. Furthermore, the actor has spent over 10 years in theatre with the musical Mughal-E-Azam.