Karishma Tanna Flaunts Perfect Figure In New Bikini Pic, See Photos

By IANS
Karishma Tanna
Photo Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Actress Karishma Tanna has shared a sultry picture on social media where she is seen flaunting a perfect figure.

Karishma posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen lying on the bed dressed in a striped sports bra and shorts.

She captioned it: “Wild spirit, soft heart.”

Here is the pictures:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)


Karishma was recently seen in the soy drama “Lahore Confidential”, which revolves around an Indian woman who, amidst her mundane routine and love for Urdu literature, finds herself on intelligence duty in Pakistan.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian: ‘Life’s A Beach’

The film is based in Pakistan and tries mixing the spirit of patriotism with old-school romance.

