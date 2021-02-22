Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday. And fans are waiting for the couple to share the first pictures of the new born.

While the fans are wondering on the looks of the baby, Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor has revealed that the little one looks like his older brother, Taimur.

In a recent interview with Times of India, he said that “Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike),” and added, “Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur.”

Earlier, Randhir has revealed that Taimur was excited to have a younger brother. “Oh! He’s delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother,” he said and added “In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart.”

Following the news of the baby’s arrival, many celebreties took to social media and wished the couple on having their second child.

Karisma shared an unseen picture from her and Kareena’s childhood to express her excitement over becoming an aunt again.