Kareena wishes husband Saif on wedding anniversary, shares old photograph

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle today, to share an old photograph of her with husband Saif Ali Khan, to wish him on their wedding anniversary. While sharing the picture she wrote, “Once upon a time in Greece… there was a bowl of soup and US, and it changed my life… Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world.”

Actress and Bebo’s sister Krisma Kapoor and actress Priyanka Chopra reacted to the post. “Favourite couple forever,” wrote Karishma and “Happy anniversary and god bless,” wrote Priyanka. Katrina Kaif and Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan also dropped their warm wishes for the couple.

Saba Ali Khan also took to her gram to share a video showcasing glimpse from Saif-Kareena’s wedding album. She captioned the post, “HAPPPPPYYYYYY Anniversary!” “To Bhai and Bhabs… May this be as special as you both are and have many more beautiful memories to share #alwaysandforever,” she added.

Actress and Saif Ali Khan’s another sister Soha Ali Khan also wished the couple on her Instagram story as she posted a picture of the two with “Happy Anniversary you two” written on it.

The two got married on October 16, 2012 and currently cherish their parenthood with first born Taimur and second son Jeh.