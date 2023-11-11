Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali preparations get interrupted in the cutest possible way, See how

Diwali vibes have set in for the Bollywood stars, just like the rest of us! Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us a sneak peek into her Diwali preparations. It seems that the youngest member of the family, Jeh, contributed the most.

Kareena Kapoor took to her official Instagram account to share the chaos of Diwali preparations at her home. The adorable Jeh decided to lend a helping hand with the Rangoli designs, and things got a bit messy. In the pictures, Jeh can be seen having a blast messing up the colorful patterns. While Kareena seems ready to give up, Saif seems to be taking all of it with a shrug. Taimur, on the other hand, maintains his expressions amidst the festive craze, oblivious to the people around him.

Kareena captioned the photos with a touch of humor, saying, “Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli…or Holi…no idea …but what matters is we had fun…” Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali preparations post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Coming to the professional front, Bollyw actress Kareena Kapoor recently made her OTT debut with ‘Jaane Jaan.’ Available on Netflix, the film saw Kapoor paired alongside Vijay Varma. Other notable cast included Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Sachdeva. Helmed by Surjou Ghosh, the film is an adaptation of a Japanese novel.

Next, Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming murder mystery. The film has been titled ‘The Buckingham Murders.’ It is all set to premiere at the London Film Festival and the Jio MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai. The film shows Kareena essaying the role of ‘Jaspreed Bhamra.’

Also Read