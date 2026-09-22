Kareena Kapoor’s cosy birthday bash brings Karisma, Saif and friends together

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Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 46th birthday with an intimate pyjama-themed party attended by close friends and family.

The actor turned 46 on September 21, and pictures from the celebration have now surfaced on social media.

Poonam Damania, a close friend of Kareena and founder of Versis Entertainment LLP, shared several inside pictures from the gathering.

One photograph shows her hugging Kareena, while another features Kareena and Saif Ali Khan posing with Poonam and her husband.

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Kareena opted for a white outfit for the celebration. Kareena’s close friend Amrita Arora also joined the birthday festivities.

Karisma marked her sister’s birthday with a childhood throwback, while Soha Ali Khan shared nostalgic AI-generated pictures inspired by the 1980s.

Other family members and friends, including Saba Pataudi, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, also shared birthday messages for Kareena.

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Daayra, which was released on September 18 and received mixed reviews.

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