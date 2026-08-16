Kareena Kapoor shares unseen photos with Saif Ali Khan to wish him on birthday

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Mumbai: Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared husband approved photos on her Instagram account to wish Saif Ali khan on his birthday.

As per sources, Saif Ali Khan turned 56 on August 16 and Kareena took to her social media to wish the actor a happy birthday.

The actress shared a series of pictures featuring Saif and Kareena enjoying their holidays with their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

She captioned those pictures as, “Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die how boring would life be without you… This insta post pictures are all approved by him loves it when I post his pictures.”

Fans can’t get enough of the duo’s loved-up pictures, flooding the post with heart emojis and sweet comments.

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The couple’s effortless chemistry and adorable bond once again won hearts online.

Look at the post here:

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