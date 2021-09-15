Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan spotted with family at airport

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, today morning.

Although it is still unknown where they are headed to, paparazzi were able to get a family photo of the stars and share them on social media.

Kareena can be seen wearing a comfortable attire as she chose to go with a loose denim shirt, light blue jeans and paired them with white sneakers. Saif wore a black half-sleeved shirt with white pants and brown shoes.

Baby Jeh was dressed in a navy blue one-sie, while Tim Tim wore a black T-shirt and cargo pants.

Earlier, the family was spotted all together when Kareena shared a picture of them from their vacation at the Maldives, which was a trip to celebrate Saif-Ali Khan’s birthday.

