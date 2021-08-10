Kareena Kapoor opens about difficult second pregnancy on her book “Pregnancy Bible”

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child earlier this year. They had their first child Taimur in 2016. Having gone through a journey of two pregnancies with not a huge gap in-between Kareena shares her struggles and what she did to overcome it in her book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.

In this book she said to have opened up about her difficult second pregnancy. She joined Karan Johar on Instagram Live on Monday to launch her book. In the session, she mentioned that when the idea to write the book was first pitched to her she thought to herself that the only way she will do it, is if it allows her to be honest.

She further went on to reveal that her first pregnancy was smooth while, her second pregnancy was difficult and left her feeling vulnerable during and after the delivery.

During the live when Karan asked her about her mental condition and how she felt when she saw herself in the mirror with an increased weight, swollen foot and a restless feeling body. She opens up by saying that after she returned from the hospital; she would look at herself in the mirror and wonder if she was ever going to be okay.

“Being an actor, there is a part of you–it is not vanity, it is about wanting to feel, ‘Okay fine, I am fit and I can be back again on my toes,’” she said.

She then added to her statement that she felt overwhelmed when she walked out of the hospital carrying Jeh in her arms

Adjoining to her words she said, “there was a fear of breastfeeding, because I wasn’t getting enough when I delivered Jeh.” She also experienced a lot of mental distress and felt her body had stretched as her feet felt like 100kgs- she expressed.

Kareena added, “This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay’.”

Despite all the hardship she showed gratitude to her family for their support and mentioned how their help made things a little better for her.

Kareena did not miss out on work during her pregnancy and completed her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan along with the recording for the new season of her talk show, “What Women Want”.

Apart from that, on Tuesday Kareena announced that her second son Jeh’s full name is Jehangir Ali Khan in her book . The couple has been quiet about revealing their second son’s real name for a long time now. Albeit Randhir Kapoor revealing his grandson’s name as Jeh, last month, there was more to the story, according to Kareena Kapoor’s recently published book, Pregnancy Bible.

