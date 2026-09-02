Kareena Kapoor on leaving studies at 17: ‘i do regret it’

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Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about one decision from her younger years that she still regrets — leaving her education unfinished after Class 11.

Speaking to Hanuman Dass, Kareena stated that she could carry on with her education.

She joined films as she felt she had something to prove to herself as an actor and she listened to her own heart.

The actress felt that this still lingers with her and has come with her all these years.

Her experience with education has influenced her stance on educating sons Taimur and Jeh. She feels her sons should listen to their own hearts but study first.

Kareena has also shared Taimur’s inclination towards sports.

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She stated that at this point her elder son wishes to become a cricketer or footballer and aims to play on an international platform.

She revealed she will back his dream and her children won’t necessarily have to enter the film industry just for belonging to a film family.

The actor further confessed that it has been a different kind of learning curve to raise two boys, as she grew up with her sister Karisma Kapoor and feels she is learning the ropes of motherhood while raising Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena has taken upon an investigative genre film titled Daayra directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and it is for the first time for both stars to work with Meghna.

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