New Delhi: It is said that demand of a actresses drops after her marriage in Bollywood. However, Kareena Kapoor has proven the myth to be wrong.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is now the mother of two children are still in demand and the recent news report proves it.

According to a new report, Bebo is going to be seen on a big-budgeted movie which is titled as “Sita”. The actress ha reportedly demanded a whopping 12 crore as fee to play the lead role. The actress normally demands 6-8 Crore fee.

The film is based on the Ramayan Mythology but it will be seen in the point of view of Godess Sita. For this movie, kareena has been selected for the lead role. But the actress demand for the high fee has made the makers worried.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and the makers have not made any official announcement about the film yet.

On the work front, Kareena will be work in Veere Di Wedding and Hansale Mehta. Apart from this, Kareen will be also apprear in Advait Chandan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’.

Kareena will co-star Aamir Khan in the movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.