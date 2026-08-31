Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Daayra trailer out

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Mumbai: The official trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s crime drama Daayra has been released today, hinting at the intense conflict of the criminal, justice, and moral quandaries of the law. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran feature in the leading roles as DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar.

As per reports, the trailer kicks off with the search of a missing child before things go in for a grim direction.

Prithviraj’s character is seen taking things into his own hands in a serious case and questioning if punishment can be delivered by any means when the law is unable to deliver what people call their due for a perceived crime.

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Directed by Meghna Gulzar and inspired by true events, Daayra explores the blurred line between right and wrong and questions can the law exist or should it bend under circumstances.

Also written by Meghna with Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal, the plot features an incredible confrontation between two different individuals who want two diametrically opposite things out of this situation, leaving it on us to predict what ultimately lies ahead in the battle against justice.

Daayra is all set to hit the theatres on September 18, 2026.