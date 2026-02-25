Karan Kundrra’s bold tattoo for Tejasswi Prakash goes viral, Tejran fans call it ultimate love gesture

Advertisement

Mumbai: The television industry’s popular couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have once again captured public attention, this time with a striking romantic gesture that has set social media abuzz. Karan reportedly got Tejasswi’s face tattooed on his chest, a move that fans are calling one of the boldest declarations of love in recent times.

The couple, fondly known as TejRan by their admirers, began their relationship during their time on Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the season, while their on-screen chemistry soon transformed into a real-life romance. Over the years, the duo has remained in the spotlight, often sharing glimpses of their bond through public appearances and collaborative projects.

A video of Karan revealing the intricate tattoo has gone viral across platforms. The detailed artwork reportedly features Tejasswi’s face inked prominently on his chest, symbolizing his commitment to their relationship. Fans have praised the gesture as a powerful statement of loyalty, especially in an industry where breakup rumours frequently surround celebrity couples.

The timing of the tattoo has added to the buzz, as the couple recently marked five years of togetherness. Supporters believe the permanent tribute sends a clear message about the strength of their relationship and silences ongoing speculation about trouble in paradise.

Tejasswi, widely recognized for her role in the supernatural drama Naagin, has also played a significant role in shaping Karan’s personal life. According to earlier interviews, Karan has credited her for bringing stability and a grounded outlook into his world, introducing him to her family traditions and spiritual beliefs.

The couple has also worked together on projects such as Laughter Chefs, further strengthening their public image as one of television’s most admired pairs.

With the tattoo gesture trending online, TejRan fans continue to celebrate what they see as an enduring love story that began inside the Bigg Boss house and continues to grow stronger with time.