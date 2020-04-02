Karan Johar's kids suggest he should dress 'simple'
Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi suggest he should dress ‘simple’

By IANS
Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar’s children Yash and Roohi don’t like their ‘dadda’s’ style and want him to dress in “simple clothes”.

Karan on Wednesday took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him and his children touring his walk-in closet.

In the video, Karan is heard saying: “Wow, Roohi, Yash we are in dadda’s closet. Roohi do you like dadda’s clothes?”

A playful Roohi says: “No.”

Karan then asks Yash: “Yash, what should dadda wear then?”

Pat comes the reply from Yash saying: “Simple clothes”.

Karan captioned the video: “In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars.”

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section, where he wrote: “I agree with Yash. Give us a simple look.”

Sanjay Kapoor said: “Haha. Simple clothes.”

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda replied: “Haha. This is the best.”

 

 

