Karan Johar says loyalty is missing in bollywood after Janhvi Kapoor exits his talent agency

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Karan Johar, who co-owns the Dharma Cornerstone Artist Agency (DCAA), has openly criticised what he describes as a lack of loyalty and rising insecurity among actors in Bollywood, days after Janhvi Kapoor shifted her representation to another talent agency.

In a candid interview with podcaster Sarthak Ahuja, Johar said talent management is often a “thankless job” because of frequent changes in agency affiliation. He explained that many actors switch from one management house to another every couple of years and that such moves reflect deeper issues of insecurity and shifting loyalties in the industry.

Without naming any individual, Johar remarked, “Nobody is loyal in this business; actors just keep hopping and skipping,” and described a cycle in which managers invest years in developing talent, only for actors to move on to other representation or return later if dissatisfied.

Johar also offered a more blunt assessment of the economics of talent management, saying that merely relying on commissions from artists is not lucrative, and that many agencies now seek equity partnerships with their actors. “Just commission on artists is going to give you nothing because artists are nobodies. They are absolutely nobodies, voh kisi ke nahi hain,” he said, emphasising the business risk involved.

The comments come months after Janhvi Kapoor – whose early career was managed by the Dharma agency – moved her professional representation to Collective Artists Network, a talent management firm. This shift prompted discussion across film circles about changing dynamics and agency loyalty in Bollywood.

Johar, whose agency currently manages actors such as Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, Shanaya Kapoor, and Rasha Thadani, also spoke about his decades-long career, saying he has grown “zen” about success and failure after more than 31 years in the business. He noted that focusing too much on outcomes could be mentally and emotionally draining.