Karan Johar announces new film on R&AW founder RN Kao

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Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a new film today based on Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder and first chief of India’s external intelligence agency R&AW.

As per reports, the yet-untitled project will be made by his Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, and will be based on Nitin Gokhale’s book Gentleman Spymaster.

The release date has been set for August 11, 2028.

The film will explore Kao’s life from 1955 to 1971, the timeline of how R&AW was created and the organization’s first mission during the 1971 war with Pakistan, added reports.

Karan’s film is still in its early stages, so cast and other team members have not been announced.

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Meanwhile, film’s announcement was made on September 21, to mark 58 years of R&AW’s creation.

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