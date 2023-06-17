Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya make a grand entry at their sangeet ceremony

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya made their first official appearance as groom and bride at their pre-wedding sangeet ceremony at the Deol residence in Mumbai.

Entertainment
By IANS 0
karan deol drisha acharya

Mumbai:  Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya made their first official appearance as groom and bride at their pre-wedding sangeet ceremony at the Deol residence in Mumbai on Friday night.

They are raring to tie the knot on June 18 and the celebrations were in full flow with the entire Deol clan in attendance, starting with Dharmendra, enjoying every moment of the evening; a turbaned Sunny Deol, who looked every bit a Punjabi gentleman farmer from his Lok Sabha constituency, Gurdaspur; Bobby Deol, looking very much a Yash doppelganger with his thick black beard, wife Tania and son Aryaman, who was also celebrating his 26th birthday; and Abhay Deol.

Drisha was wearing an ornate black lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse and Karan arrived in a heavily embroidered sherwani. The couple stepped out to greet the media and posed for the paparazzi.

Karan and Drisha have been dating for a while; she works in Dubai. The wedding will be an intimate affair, only family and close friends have been invited to it. It will be followed by a grand reception, which promises to be yet another big Bollywood bash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kalinga TV (@kalingatv24x7)

You might also like
Entertainment

Manoj Manchu to organise special screening of ‘Adipurush’ for…

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hang out together at airport lounge: video…

Entertainment

It will happen at the right time, Kangana Ranaut on her marriage

Entertainment

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty launches in India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans