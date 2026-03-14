Kapoor family secures rights over Rishi Kapoor’s name to prevent misuse

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Mumbai: The family of late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has reportedly taken Legal action against unauthorized use of his name after his death. Reportedly, the Kapoor family has acquired legal rights over the name of the late actor to ensure it cannot be commercially exploited without their consent.

The step implies that any brand, person, or organisation that is interested in using the name of Rishi Kapoor for commercial purposes, public events, endorsements, and merchandise will have to ask the family for permission. The reason behind the move will be to maintain the legacy of the veteran actor and avoid misuse.

According to sources close to the development, the family chose to take the rights as a way of having control over how the identity of the late star is portrayed to society, in commercial or promotional events in particular.

In the same manner, the past few years have seen the estates of numerous international and Indian celebrities pursue the same legal action as a means of protecting their rights to name, image, and personality, as the digital media and branding opportunities continue to grow.

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A legendary career in indian cinema, Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in 2020 battling leukaemia, was one of the most popular Hindi movie stars. During his career of more than 5 decades, he has appeared in more than 150 movies, gaining fame for romantic roles in the 1970s and 1980s, before transitioning into acclaimed character performances later in life.

Industry observers point out that safeguarding the identity of deceased celebrities under the legal rights has become more common. These measures enable families or estates to regulate the way the name and the reputation of a personality are employed in the future.

In the case of the Kapoor family, the move is an attempt to make sure that the name of Rishi Kapoor remains only with respectful and approved projects to maintain the legacy of one of the iconic actors of Bollywood.