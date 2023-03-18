Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato day 1 box office collection: earns below Rs 50 lakh

Kapil Sharma is back on the big screens with his third film Zwigato on March 17 and earned mixed reviews ever since

By Rachna 0
Comedian Kapil Sharma is back on the big screens with his third film Zwigato. The film hit the theatres on Friday (March 17) and earned mixed reviews ever since. The Nandita Das’ directorial has appealed to niche audiences, yet opened on a bleak note. The film failed to collect a crore on its day 1 and settled for less than 50 lakhs.

The storyline of the drama revolves around the life of a food delivery person (played by Kapil) and his family.

Talking about the collection, movie critic Taran Adarsh shared the opening day collection on Twitter and notified that the film collected only Rs 42 lakhs on Friday. He wrote, “Released at limited screens [409] and shows, #Zwigato puts up a dull score on Day 1… The word of mouth is positive, but it needs to convert into footfalls over the weekend… Fri ₹ 42 lacs. #India biz.”

The film marks Kapil’s lowest opener so far. The comedian made his Bollywood debut with Abbas-Mustan’s comedy-drama Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Although the 2015 romcom got mixed reviews from critics, it managed to collect Rs 8.60 crores on its first day. Two years later, Kapil debuted in his second film Firangi, under his own production. The 2017 film tanked at the box office, yet it managed to collect Rs 1.85 crores on its opening day.

